Mountain storms continue as valleys start become warmer

River Levels:

With the latest Sunday update on our river levels, everything has stayed the same from Saturday into Sunday. Unfortunately, many will start rising again, with warmer temperatures expected throughout the week.

Gunnison River near Utah, Colorado Stateline

While the flood stage is at 15 feet, and current levels are 12.31 feet, this has already caused flooding to occur. At 10 feet, water approaches the I-70 corridor near Fruita, and at 6 feet, lowland and meadow flooding is possible near Fruita.

River levels will drop below the action stage by Monday but rise back into the action stage again from Tuesday and the remainder of the week.

Gunnison River near Grand Junction

The current river level is 11.11 feet, with a flood stage of 13 feet. At 13 feet, residential flooding is likely near the Redlands Dam. At 11 feet, the water nears the bottom of the Rock Creek Bridge along Highway 141. At 10 feet, Agricultural land floods between Whitewater and Orchard Mesa.

River levels will stay in the action stage throughout the week but fluctuate between 11 and 12 feet.

Gunnison River at Delta

The current river level is 8.04 feet, with a flood stage of 12 feet. At 11 feet, agricultural flooding is possible with Confluence Park flooding. At 10 feet, the water reaches the Four Seasons River In and Riverwood Mobile Home Park. At 9.4 feet, agricultural land floods upstream of Delta.

River levels will stay below the action stage throughout the workweek, with the highest forecast of 9.13 feet but Friday evening.

Our Next 24 hours:

Showers and thunderstorm chances will continue for most of the Western Slope. However, in the valleys, we can continue to have a few pop-up showers and even the possibility of more thunderstorms moving overnight before most of the activity starts to weaken.

Temperatures for the remainder of our evening in Grand Junction will stay in the 70s to upper 60s. Low temperatures tonight will again hang around the mid-50s to upper-40s.

Upcoming Week:

Mountain rain and storms will continue over the next few days. The valleys still have the best chance for a few showers and thunderstorms to happen on Monday. A high-pressure system will move in towards mid-week, giving the valleys more sunshine. The mountains still have a chance for more storm activity, but that will also diminish around Thursday and Friday, leading to partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will also be on a slight warming trend towards Wednesday, but it will not be a dramatic rise. In Grand Junction, temperatures will hover in the lower 80s before rising to the mid-80s by Thursday.

By Thursday, Montrose will remain the mid-70s before rising to the upper 70s.

