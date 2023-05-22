Mesa County Veterans Service talks the importance of mental health

The VA Western Colorado Health Care System is located in Grand Junction, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:50 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, 11 percent of Veterans reported elevated rates of depression and 9.9 percent had high levels of anxiety. Both of those numbers are higher than those who are not veterans. Now, Mesa County Veterans Service, and the VA of Western Colorado is talking about resources and the benefits of receiving mental health care.

Anthony Lee, a Veteran and Veterans Service Officer, said, “veteran suicide rates are far higher than they should be, and firearms are the number one means of suicide. So hopefully with that connection we can get people going.” He continued, “but once they start talking mental health, they improve their overall wellness and relationships with their families with their employment.”

If you know a Veteran who is struggling with their mental health, you can call Anthony at 970-248-2733. Mesa County Veterans Service offers VA disability claims, VA pension claims, VA burial benefits, and plenty of other services.

