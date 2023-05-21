CMU Baseball Advances to Super Regionals

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa Baseball took down the St. Edward’s Hilltoppers at a final of 7-4 to advance to the Super Regionals.

After handing the Hilltoppers their first loss of the double elimination tournament Friday, at a final of 10-3 the Mavericks only needed one victory, in two chances Saturday to advance.

Despite the Mavs jumping out to a 1-0 lead on a RBI single by the Senior Left Fielder Conrad Villafuerte that scored Junior Center Fielder Rob Sharrar, the Hilltoppers put up three runs on the Junior Left-Handed Pitcher Kannon Handy in the next couple of innings going up 3-1.

Sharrar also scored the second run of the game for CMU in the 5th, driving himself in on a solo homer, his 11th on the year to cut into the lead at 3-2.

Next run of the game was also a Maverick homer, in the 8th Junior Shortstop Harrison Rodgers hit a two-run blast to take a 4-3 lead. Shortly after the Sophomore Designated Hitter Christos Stefanos added a home run of his own, that increased the maverick lead to 5-3.

CMU tacked on additional runs at the end of the 8th and the 9th to go up 7-3, looking to close out the ballgame. But the Hilltoppers made things interesting, Freshman Left Fielder Connor Cox hit a solo home run to cut into the lead at 7-4. Then the next two Hilltoppers got on base via a single and being a hit by pitch, to bring the tying run to the plate. St. Edwards put in Sophomore Luke Johnson as a pinch hitter and on 1-2 count Johnson, crushed a ball off of Maverick Senior Relief Pitcher Anthony Durbano, that cleared the left field wall, but was just foul. Durbano rebounded quickly striking out Johnson with the next pitch, locking up the win at 7-4.

Where the Mavs next games will be depends on the other side of the bracket. University of Texas Tyler and Angelo State are playing an elimination game Sunday. if Angelo State wins they will host the Mavericks for super regionals, if UT Tyler wins the Mavs will host them in Grand Junction.

