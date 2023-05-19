Water safety; CPW promotes safe boating tips

In honor of national safe boating week, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is promoting safe boating tips.(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In honor of national safe boating week, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is promoting safe boating tips.

CPW is urging the public to wear life jackets while recreating on the water this summer. This comes on the heels of the deadliest year on Colorado waters.

Three drownings have already been recorded this year. Last year there were 42 water related fatalities in Colorado which is up from the year before that.

CPW said kayaks and paddle boards are considered vessels and a life jacket is required when using them.

CPW said some tips you can practice staying safe on the water this year are:

· Wear your life jacket

· Take a boating safety class

· Carry all required safety gear

· Get a safety inspection of your vessel

· Review navigation techniques

· Be aware of weather and water conditions

· Boat sober

