Showers and thunder possible this weekend, especially in the mountains

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re in the final stretch of the week, and the weekend is approaching quickly.

Weather This Weekend

The weather won’t change much this weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday will be more widespread in the mountains and less common in the valleys. Still, a couple of brief downpours are possible in the valleys along the Western Slope. If you’re heading up to the mountains and plan to spend a lot of time outside, remember rain is not dangerous. Lightning is deadly dangerous. If you can see lightning or hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck and should move indoors or into a hard-topped vehicle (not a convertible) until the lightning passes. Showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Sunday, but they will be less widespread and mostly pinned to the mountains. Expect high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s across the Western Slope. Morning lows will be in the low-to-mid 50s with 40s limited to our coolest areas.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy with a very small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. We’ll cool from upper 70s around 6 PM to middle 60s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 52 degrees around Grand Junction, 46 degrees around Montrose, 51 degrees around Delta, and 44 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms will form, but most of them will stay over the mountains. Any showers that blow off of the mountains and over the valleys can bring some isolated rain, but they’re likely to weaken quickly over the dry air in the bottom 6,000-7,000 feet of the valleys. High temperatures will be near 79 degrees around Grand Junction, 76 degrees around Montrose, 79 degrees around Delta, and 76 degrees around Cortez.

Flood Alerts on the Rivers

We also have to remember the rivers are rising. They’re running high and abnormally fast, and they’re dangerous. Too dangerous for recreation. Flood Advisories continue along the Gunnison River from Delta to Grand Junction, along the Colorado River from Grand Junction to beyond Moab, and along Plateau Creek near Cameo. A Flood Warning continues along the Dolores River from the Colorado River in Utah to McPhee Reservoir.

Tracking the River Levels & Impact

The Colorado River near the CO-UT state line was at 12.91 feet on Thursday afternoon over its 12.5-foot action stage. It will have some ups and downs, but it will generally rise toward a crest near 13.7 feet late Monday or early Tuesday.

6 feet: Some lowland and meadow flooding is possible near Fruita

10 feet: Water will approach sections of I-70 near Fruita

12 feet: Considerable agricultural flooding is likely between the Redlands and Fruita

14 feet: Flooding is likely in the Redlands



The Gunnison River near Grand Junction - just south of town - was at 12.03 feet on Thursday afternoon, well above its 10-foot action stage where minor flooding starts to occur. It is forecast to increase to nearly 12.5 feet late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

7 feet: Water inundates sections of the river walk near Redlands Dam

8.6 feet: Water reaches the top of the left bank of the west side of the Hwy 141 Bridge, and water begins to fill the gravel quarry upstream from the bridge.

9 feet: Lowland flooding near the Redlands Dam is likely, including some low-lying agricultural land.

10 feet: Considerable agricultural flooding is likely between Whitewater and Orchard Mesa and water flows into the quarry downstream of the Hwy 141 Bridge

11 feet: Water nears the bottom of the Hwy 141 Bridge and it reaches the base of the bridge near Redlands Dam.

13 feet: Residential flooding begins near Redlands Dam



The Gunnison River at Delta was at 8.99 feet Thursday afternoon. It is expected to rise and fall over the next week, rising above its action stage by Saturday afternoon, and then reaching a crest of 9.82 feet on Monday.

8 feet: Minor lowland flooding is likely along the banks of the Gunnison River in the vicinity of Delta.

9.45 feet: Flooding of low-lying agricultural land possible upstream of Delta

10 feet: Water reaches the base of the berms in the Four Seasons River Inn RV Park and Riverwood Mobile Home Park. Water nears the top of the berm separating Confluence Park from the Gunnison River. The right bank across from Confluence Park floods

10.5 feet: the river gauge site is flooded

11 feet: Flooding of low-lying agricultural land begins; portions of Confluence Park near the river are flooded. Some hiking trails near the confluence with the Uncompahgre River are covered by water.



Dolores River near Bedrock is holding steady just below its 9.7-foot action stage. Little change is expected over the next week, but if the dam upstream at McPhee Reservoir has to be opened to increase flow into the river, a sudden spike is likely downstream near Bedrock soon after.

Plateau Creek near Cameo was at 6.22 feet on Thursday afternoon - below its 7-foot action stage. Some ups and downs are likely in the water levels, but the general rule is rising water over the next five days. The creek is expected to crest on Monday night or early Tuesday just shy of 8.2 feet. At 8 feet, flood waters begin to reach homes near the creek.

