River updates, and scattered thunder possible this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring some occasional rain this weekend, especially in the mountains. The snow melt is adding a lot of water to the rivers. The rain isn’t helping. The rivers are dangerous. It’s best to avoid them until water levels subside.

Weather This Weekend

Our weekend will be warm and mostly dry here at home. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely in the mountains. A few showers or thunderstorms can blow off of the mountains and over the valleys, especially on Saturday. They’ll weaken quickly, but they can bring a quick hit of rain to some of us. Most of us will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Morning lows will mainly be in the 50s to perhaps 40s in the coolest areas.

In the Mountains This Weekend

Three ski resorts are still open. Winter Park will close on May 21. Breckenridge will close on May 28. Arapahoe Basin will close on June 4. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely across the High Country this weekend. Whether you’re skiing or hiking or anything else, rain isn’t dangerous. If you can see lightning or hear thunder, you’re close enough to be in danger of being struck. High temperatures across the High Country will be in the 50s and 60s. New snow will be limited to the highest peaks.

Warming Toward 90 Degrees.... then 100 Degrees

Our afternoons are getting warmer and warmer. Grand Junction hasn’t reached 90 degrees since September 12. Our first 90-degree day averages around May 31, but it has happened as early as May 3 in 1947 and as late as June 28 in 1907. Then, of course, our first 100-degree day isn’t far behind. We last broke 100 degrees on September 6 of last year, which was the latest 100-degree day on record. The last 100-degree day of the summer averages around July 25. The first 100-degree day averages around June 30. The earliest first 100-degree day was May 29 in 2000.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy with a very small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Sunset is at 8:24 PM. We’ll cool from upper 70s at 6 PM to middle 60s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Low temperatures by morning will be near 54 degrees around Grand Junction, 48 degrees around Montrose, 52 degrees around Delta, and 47 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and a few showers or thunderstorms possible in the valleys. High temperatures will be near 78 degrees around Grand Junction, 73 degrees around Montrose, 78 degrees around Delta, and 75 degrees around Cortez.

Flood Alerts

A Flood Warning continues for the Dolores River from the Colorado River in Utah to McPhee Reservoir. A Flood Advisory continues for the Gunnison River from Delta to Grand Junction, for the Colorado River from Grand Junction to beyond Moab, Utah, and for Plateau Creek near Cameo.

Tracking River Levels & Potential Impacts

The Colorado River near the Colorado-Utah state line is at 12.84 feet on Friday afternoon. The river level will gradually climb amid some small ups downs. The latest forecast indicates the river will climb up to 13.45 feet next Friday. Keep in mind, this is a seven day forecast. Flooding may persist beyond this forecast.

6 feet: Some lowland and meadow flooding is possible near Fruita

10 feet: Water will approach sections of I-70 near Fruita

12 feet: Considerable agricultural flooding is likely between the Redlands and Fruita

14 feet: Flooding is likely in the Redlands



The Gunnison River near Grand Junction - just south of town - was at 11.86 feet on Friday afternoon. It’s already at its action stage where minor flooding starts to occur. Water levels will have some small ups and downs, but overall it forecast to hover near or just below 12 feet through next Friday. Keep in mind, this is a seven day forecast. Flooding will likely persist beyond this forecast.

7 feet: Water inundates sections of the river walk near Redlands Dam

8.6 feet: Water reaches the top of the left bank of the west side of the Hwy 141 Bridge, and water begins to fill the gravel quarry upstream from the bridge.

9 feet: Lowland flooding near the Redlands Dam is likely, including some low-lying agricultural land.

10 feet: Considerable agricultural flooding is likely between Whitewater and Orchard Mesa and water flows into the quarry downstream of the Hwy 141 Bridge

11 feet: Water nears the bottom of the Hwy 141 Bridge and it reaches the base of the bridge near Redlands Dam.

13 feet: Residential flooding begins near Redlands Dam



The Gunnison River at Delta was at 8.45 feet Friday afternoon. The latest forecasts show the water levels slowly climbing toward 9.2 feet by next Thursday afternoon. This newest forecast keeps the river below the action stage and the flood stage. Keep in mind, this is a seven day forecast. Flooding may happen beyond this forecast.

8 feet: Minor lowland flooding is likely along the banks of the Gunnison River in the vicinity of Delta.

9.45 feet: Flooding of low-lying agricultural land possible upstream of Delta

10 feet: Water reaches the base of the berms in the Four Seasons River Inn RV Park and Riverwood Mobile Home Park. Water nears the top of the berm separating Confluence Park from the Gunnison River. The right bank across from Confluence Park floods

10.5 feet: the river gauge site is flooded

11 feet: Flooding of low-lying agricultural land begins; portions of Confluence Park near the river are flooded. Some hiking trails near the confluence with the Uncompahgre River are covered by water.



The Dolores River near Bedrock was measured at 9.58 feet on Friday afternoon - just below the 9.7-foot action stage. If the dam upstream at McPhee Reservoir has to be opened to increase flow into the river, a sudden spike is likely downstream near Bedrock soon after.

Plateau Creek near Cameo was measured at 5.94 feet on Friday afternoon. There will be small ups and downs in the water level as the levels gradually increase. The creek could top 8 feet, which is homes near the river begin to flood, late Tuesday or early Wednesday. The creek is forecast to continue climbing through Friday, possibly reaching as high as 9.25 feet late early Friday morning. The record level is 8.7 feet, so the current forecast could mean record-breaking water levels on Plateau Creek.

