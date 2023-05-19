I-70 reduced to one lane due to flooding

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Lower Valley Fire District has alerted residents in and around Fruita that high water has flooded part of I-70. The district says that the area around Skippers Island/Mile Markers 17-16.

Flooding reached critical levels. (Lower Valley Fire District)

Colorado Department of Transportation crews are staged at a bridge in the area to monitor for debris, the district says. Experts advise against using stand-up paddle boards and canoes on the river.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.