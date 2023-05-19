Grand Junction adopts first bicycle and pedestrian plan

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Wednesday evening, Grand Junction City Council members unanimously voted to adopt the city’s first bike and pedestrian plan. The plan is just one part of Grand Junction’s comprehensive plan.

City officials say they performed an extensive community outreach process starting last year in October. They wanted to understand what city residents priorities. This was made possible with a 17 member steering committee. Over the course of ten months the committee conducted surveys, public information meetings, and went out of their way to reach out to those under represented in the community.

They gathered three priorities:

1. Improve traffic safety

2. Fix broken side walks

3. Improve infrastructure barriers for better accessibility

Many citizens voiced their opinions for and against the plan. Some private property owners were concerned about people trailing through their property lines.

Canal companies expressed their safety concerns, but the city said they have already worked to improve that over the last 30 years.

Council decided to modify map plans to address those specific concerns. Now some areas have been changed from blue to red. Indicating they are not permissible to the public.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.