C-DOT secures contractor for emergency repairs on Highway 133

The Colorado Department of Transportation has secured a contractor for emergency repairs on...
The Colorado Department of Transportation has secured a contractor for emergency repairs on parts of Colorado Highway 133.(Pixabay)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has secured a contractor for emergency repairs on parts of Colorado Highway 133.

Crews will focus on creating a temporary bridge. The bridge would allow motorists to use the highway and crews can start making permanent repairs to that section of highway.

The damage and safety closures are near Somerset, north of Paonia.

The safety closure had been in place since May 2nd, 2023, at from mile marker 14-19. The closure stems from a sinkhole. Severe flooding in the area caused the roadway to collapse.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

k road
Fatal accident near K Road in Grand Junction
k road
State patrol says vehicle was stolen in deadly car crash; one teen killed
Indiana authorities say a 19-year-old high school student was killed in a train crash this week.
High school senior set to graduate killed in train crash, officials say
shots fired at gunninson roller dam
Shots fired at Gunnison Roller Dam
Police lights generic
Man arrested after allegedly firing gun into air on North Ave