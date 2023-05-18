Training event for rattlesnake avoidance for dogs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The outdoors can present many dangers to yourself and your pets, and one animal hospital is doing annual training to help dogs avoid rattlesnakes.

Out of all snakes in Colorado, the rattlesnake is one of the most popular. Unfortunately, these snakes are venomous not only to people but also to pets. While many animal hospitals carry anti-venom, the best way to avoid getting bit is by avoiding them altogether. That’s why Canyon Country Animal Hospital is hosting yearly training for dog owners to help train dogs to avoid rattlesnakes.

During the training, dogs will have shock collars as rattlesnakes are locked up in cages. This first part of the training aims to get dogs to use sight, sound, and smell to avoid these snakes. Once the trainer is satisfied, they will release one of the snakes and put it near the dog, and the dog’s response should be to back away.

The training is much different from that of a K-9 or a service dog, which require months of training and testing. The avoidance training only lasts thirty minutes. “I think the main thing is, there’s only one, one thing we’re trying to teach them to avoid, which is a rattlesnake. And we’re using kind of their natural instinct of reacting to get away from that. And so different than a service dog, an emotional support dog, or anything like that,” said Kyle Dunn, a Veterinarian, and Owner of Canyon Country Animal Hospital.

The training will cost $100, and you must call Canyon Country Animal Hospital at 970-812-5233 to reserve your spot.

