Man arrested after allegedly firing gun into air on North Ave

Police lights generic(MGN)
By KJCT Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:07 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A man is in jail after allegedly firing a gun into the air while wandering North Avenue, police say.

Law enforcement says that the man, identified as 32-year-old Mark Gonzalez, was reported around 2:15 a.m. on May 18, near the 2800 block of North Avenue.

Gonzalez is accused of the following:

  • Menacing with a real or simulated weapon
  • Possession of weapons by a precious offender
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Prohibited use of weapons

Authorities said that they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community. Gonzalez has since been jailed in the Mesa County Detention Facility.

