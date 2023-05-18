Man arrested after allegedly firing gun into air on North Ave

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A man is in jail after allegedly firing a gun into the air while wandering North Avenue, police say.

Law enforcement says that the man, identified as 32-year-old Mark Gonzalez, was reported around 2:15 a.m. on May 18, near the 2800 block of North Avenue.

Gonzalez is accused of the following:

Menacing with a real or simulated weapon

Possession of weapons by a precious offender

Reckless endangerment

Prohibited use of weapons

Authorities said that they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community. Gonzalez has since been jailed in the Mesa County Detention Facility.

