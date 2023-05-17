Wild West Shootout

Wild West
Wild West(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:41 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the Wild West Shootout is hosting their fourth annual event!

Dennis Clark, said, “were bringing Hitches in from around the nation and some of the top 5/6 from around the world will be here. It’s like seeing 11 Hitches like what you see promoting Budweiser. There will be Clydesdales and Belgian horses being shown.”

Plus, after the show on Saturday, there will be a bump and jump for the kids from 5-8PM. There will also be a mechanical bull, ax throwing, and food trucks in case you get hungry!

