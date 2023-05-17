Prince Harry, Meghan involved in car chase while being followed by photographers

FILE - Meghan Markle, and her husband Prince Harry arrive to the observatory in One World Trade...
FILE - Meghan Markle, and her husband Prince Harry arrive to the observatory in One World Trade in New York, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. After months of speculation about whether they would be invited to the coronation, the palace announced that Harry would attend but Meghan would remain in California with their two children. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:02 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were involved in a car chase while being followed by photographers following a charity event in New York, the couple’s office said Wednesday.

The pair, together with Meghan’s mother, were followed for more than two hours by a half-dozen vehicles with blacked out windows after leaving the event.

Their office said in a statement that the chase “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.” It called the incident “near catastrophic.”

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” the statement from the couple said.

Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi in Paris.

