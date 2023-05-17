Fatal accident near K Road in Grand Junction

By (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:04 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Around 12:30 this a.m. a fatal accident happened near K Road in Grand Junction as the vehicle drove off the cliff at an excessive rate of speed.

We were told by our crew on the scene that six people were in the vehicle during the time of the accident. We also learned that the driver was declared dead on the scene and the other five people were transported to local hospitals.

Colorado State Patrol and Lower Valley Fire Department responded to the scene and further investigation is underway.

We will keep you updated online and on-air for new information once it is released.

