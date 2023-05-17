1500 5th graders across the western slope spend some fun in the sun

Water festival
Water festival(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:39 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - 1500 5th graders across the western slope joined together to learn more about the importance of water in communities.

The festival used to be hosted at Colorado Mesa University, but has since moved to Los Colonias.

Ute water collaborates with the city of Grand Junction, Clifton Water District, and f40 other presenters in order to host the event.

5th graders spend a lot of time in the classroom learning about water and the water cycle.

The festival allows for kids to interact with experts in water related fields who provide hands on learning at each different station.

Each class will learn a variety of topics from water scarcity, the effects of droughts, and the water treatment process.

