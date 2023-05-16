Thunder mostly stays over the mountains, adds to rising rivers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Rising rivers remain our primary concern.

River Flood Alerts

A Flood Advisory continues for the Gunnison River from Delta to Grand Junction and for the Colorado River from Grand Junction to beyond the Colorado-Utah state line. A Flood Warning continues for the Dolores River. More information on river level forecasts and their impacts for various levels is available on our website.

Tracking the Rivers

The Colorado River near the CO-UT state line is at 11.50 feet on Tuesday afternoon. It is expected to rise above its 12.5-foot action stage on Wednesday night and rise to near 13.6 feet by Saturday morning.

6 feet: Some lowland and meadow flooding is possible near Fruita

10 feet: Water will approach sections of I-70 near Fruita

12 feet: Considerable agricultural flooding is likely between the Redlands and Fruita

14 feet: Flooding is likely in the Redlands



The Gunnison River near Grand Junction - just south of town - is already at its action stage where minor flooding starts to occur. It is forecast to increase to nearly 12.5 feet on Friday afternoon.

7 feet: Water inundates sections of the river walk near Redlands Dam

8.6 feet: Water reaches the top of the left bank of the west side of the Hwy 141 Bridge, and water begins to fill the gravel quarry upstream from the bridge.

9 feet: Lowland flooding near the Redlands Dam is likely, including some low-lying agricultural land.

10 feet: Considerable agricultural flooding is likely between Whitewater and Orchard Mesa and water flows into the quarry downstream of the Hwy 141 Bridge

11 feet: Water nears the bottom of the Hwy 141 Bridge and it reaches the base of the bridge near Redlands Dam.

13 feet: Residential flooding begins near Redlands Dam



The Gunnison River at Delta is at 8.30 feet on Tuesday afternoon. It is expected to reach its 9.4-foot action stage on Wednesday. It will crest at nearly 10.7 feet on Friday.

8 feet: Minor lowland flooding is likely along the banks of the Gunnison River in the vicinity of Delta.

9.45 feet: Flooding of low-lying agricultural land possible upstream of Delta

10 feet: Water reaches the base of the berms in the Four Seasons River Inn RV Park and Riverwood Mobile Home Park. Water nears the top of the berm separating Confluence Park from the Gunnison River. The right bank across from Confluence Park floods

10.5 feet: the river gauge site is flooded

11 feet: Flooding of low-lying agricultural land begins; portions of Confluence Park near the river are flooded. Some hiking trails near the confluence with the Uncompahgre River are covered by water.



The Dolores River near Bedrock is holding steady near its 9.7-foot action stage. If the dam upstream at McPhee Reservoir has to be opened to increase flow into the river, a sudden spike in the water level is more likely downstream near Bedrock.

Plateau Creek near Cameo could cause minor flooding near the river banks. The forecast brings the river up to 7.70 feet. Homes start flooding at about 8 feet. The forecast holds just below that point.

Our Weather Setup

Weak high pressure will keep us dry on Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are still going to be over the mountains, and a stray shower can’t be ruled out here in the valleys along the Western Slope.

Increase Showers & T’Storms

An upper level low pressure wave will approach from the west and help to increase the coverage of the scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. With the showers and storms being more common, more of us are likely to get rained on. Still, a lot of us on the Western Slope will stay dry. After a brief break on Sunday, more scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible next Monday and Tuesday.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower. Sunset is at 8:21 PM. We’ll cool from near 80 degrees at 6 PM to upper 60s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 54 degrees around Grand Junction, 48 degrees around Montrose, 51 degrees around Delta, and 47 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a very small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures will be near 82 degrees around Grand Junction, 79 degrees around Montrose, 81 degrees around Delta, and 78 degrees around Cortez.

