Steamboat Rocks prescribed burn planned

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Up to one thousand acres are targeted for treatment with prescribed fire in Mesa County.

Fire management officials from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Grand Valley Ranger District plan to conduct the Steamboat Rocks prescribed burn beginning May 17, depending upon weather and appropriate ground and vegetation conditions.

The prescribed fire is located south of the Lands’ End road–National Forest System Road #101, 6 miles south of Grand Junction, Colorado, within Mesa County.

According to fire management officials, approximately 500–1,000 acres are planned to be burned to reduce the threat of wildfire to the City of Grand Junction municipal watershed and improve wildlife habitat.

The prescribed burn will be done using joint-agency fire resources utilizing aerial and hand ignitions. The air quality will be closely monitored to mitigate smoke-related impacts on communities. For several days, residual smoke may be visible in Grand Junction, Whitewater, Gateway, and Fruita communities.

U.S. Forest Services wants to remind the public not to call 911 or emergency services if smoke is visible in specific burn areas. Prescribed burn updates will be posted on the GMUG Fire Information page. For information on prescribed burns, pile burns, wildfires, and fire restrictions on National Forest System lands, visit www.westslopefireinformation.com.

