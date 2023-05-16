St. Mary’s Medical Center earns Leapfrog ‘A’ for quality and safety

St. Mary's Medical Center
St. Mary's Medical Center((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:11 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - St. Mary’s Medical Center received an “A” grade for 2023 from the national Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade survey. This is the 12th consecutive “A” grade for St. Mary’s.

“This is a reflection of our caregivers who consistently put the wellbeing of our patients first,” said St. Mary’s President Bryan Johnson. “As an organization, we recognize how vital it is that we empower people to seek opportunities to improve the safety of our patients, caregivers and visitors.”

According to the medical center, the Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit, independent organization that reviews hospitals across the country using more than 30 national performance safety measures to determine their grade.

The survey considered anything that could bring possible harm to patients, such as infections, medical errors, accidents, or injuries. The Leapfrog survey also examines the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm in the first place.

St Mary’s states caregivers at the hospital, now part of Intermountain Health, are continually training for all aspects of patient safety in healthcare.

To see the full Leapfrog list of hospitals and their grade, click here.

