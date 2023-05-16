Shots fired at Gunnison Roller Dam

By (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Shortly after 3 a.m. Mesa County Sheriffs and Grand Junction Police Department responded to shots fired at Gunnison Roller Dam.

We were told by our crew that the suspect was spotted in their vehicle on highway 50 in Unaweep. Mesa County Police Department made a high risk traffic stop to remove the suspect at gun point.

A preliminary investigation shows the suspect was in the vehicle having an altercation at a homelessness camp.

We were also told that four people were detained. Out of the four people detained one of them was taken into custody while another person was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Mesa County Sheriffs Office is investigating the incident. We will keep you updated online and on-air once new information is released.

