Employee killed in work accident at Habitat for Humanity ReStore

“Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity is deeply saddened by the loss of a ReStore employee who died,”...
“Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity is deeply saddened by the loss of a ReStore employee who died,” Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Lauren McKenzie said in a statement.(WECT)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:26 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A store employee was killed after getting trapped by a forklift at a Habitat for Humanity ReStore center in southeastern North Carolina.

According to a spokesperson with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a person trapped between the forklift and a counter Friday just before 3 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the employee was taken to the hospital where the N.C. Department of Labor said they died the next day from their injuries.

“The N.C. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Division has been informed of the incident and opened an inspection,” a spokesperson for NCDOL told WECT.

“Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity is deeply saddened by the loss of a ReStore employee who died,” Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Lauren McKenzie said in a statement.

McKenzie went on to say the organization is investigating and will take appropriate measures to prevent similar accidents in the future.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D51 principals draft letter
D51 increasing police presence at schools today due to threats
Montrose County School District Logo
Montrose County School District responds to threat
Fire at Super 8.
GJFD responds to fire at Super 8
Rivers are rising, and minor flooding is likely by late this week.
Flood advisories issued for the Grand Valley, afternoon showers add to the flood threat
Road closed
Carnation road closure until winter

Latest News

Lifeguard shortage relief
FILE - Line cooks are seen in this restaurant kitchen. Spending is up at bars and restaurants,...
Retail sales up 0.4% in April, buoyed by solid job market and declining prices
Sand and debris spiraled around the child before the umpire rescued him.
WATCH: Dust devil whirls around young catcher
The woman told police she jumped out of the moving van on I-240 west at the Getwell Road exit...
Woman jumps out of moving van on interstate to escape kidnapping, police say
In this July 16, 2021, file photo a helicopter pushes wild horses during a roundup, near U.S....
Colorado passes bill aimed at benefiting wild horses