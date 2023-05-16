Colorado passes bill aimed at benefiting wild horses

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado is now a safe haven for wild horses. Senate Bill 275, also known as the Colorado Wild Horse Project, passed on Monday.

It establishes an entity to manage and operate programs supporting the wild horse population in the state. The state treasurer will transfer one and a half million dollars to fund the project.

A major goal of the project is to find long-term solutions for wild horses removed from federal horse management areas. The project comes after 145 horses died in a holding facility last year.

The project also calls upon managing range health infrastructure and horse fertility to control and manage the population.

