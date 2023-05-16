Colorado passes bill aimed at benefiting wild horses

In this July 16, 2021, file photo a helicopter pushes wild horses during a roundup, near U.S....
In this July 16, 2021, file photo a helicopter pushes wild horses during a roundup, near U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. The federal government is launching an emergency roundup on Wednesday, Sept. 1, of more than 780 wild horses in a drought-stricken area of Colorado despite a last-minute appeal by Gov. Jared Polis to pause the operation so that what he called more humane options to control the size of the herd can be considered.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
By Cristian Sida
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:29 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado is now a safe haven for wild horses. Senate Bill 275, also known as the Colorado Wild Horse Project, passed on Monday.

It establishes an entity to manage and operate programs supporting the wild horse population in the state. The state treasurer will transfer one and a half million dollars to fund the project.

A major goal of the project is to find long-term solutions for wild horses removed from federal horse management areas. The project comes after 145 horses died in a holding facility last year.

The project also calls upon managing range health infrastructure and horse fertility to control and manage the population.

