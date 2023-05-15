‘We were in shock’: Father of newborn killed in tornado, family says

A family continues to mourn a loved one killed in the Laguna Heights, Texas, tornado. (SOURCE: KRGV)
By Sthefany Rosales
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:50 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (KRGV) – A family is in mourning after the father of a newborn child was killed in a Texas tornado.

Danial Martinez, the cousin of 41-year-old Robert Flores, said the family was awake when the severe weather rolled in.

“We had a call, a group chat, and in that group chat we saw that there were sirens and firefighters,” she said.

Flores’ family said a nearby trailer lifted during the storm and landed on his home.

When rescue crews arrived at the scene, they tried to ask him questions and see if he could respond, but he never did.

Flores was the father of a 6-month-old baby. He would’ve turned 42 years old in a few weeks.

“We didn’t know what to say because we were in shock, we couldn’t believe that something like that happened,” Martinez said.

More than a day after the tornado swept through, the devastation it left behind is becoming clearer.

Neighborhood rounds were made to check on other residents. Fortunately, everyone else seemed to be fine.

Flores’ loved ones, in the meantime, are cherishing the time they spent with him, remembering him as a funny, kind and hard-working father.

Copyright 2023 KRGV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Mountain rain and thunderstorms continue tomorrow
Montrose County School District Logo
Montrose County School District responds to threat
Boebert accused of breaking campaign finance laws
Boebert accused of breaking campaign finance laws
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast May 14, 2023
Temperatures to warm likely increase river levels and accelerate snowmelt
Richard Vandervelde
Former Grand Junction man pleads guilty to killing his mother

Latest News

Baby names gaining popularity in the 21st century
A federal appeals court ruled officers are not liable for shooting an innocent Georgia man to...
Qualified Immunity: State troopers capture criminal but shoot his hostage
Police are shown in front of an office building in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday after staffers...
Lawmaker says his staff was attacked with a bat
Officers shot a hostage to stop a suspected killer. Qualified immunity shielded them from liability.
FILE - Dr. Monica Bertagnolli speaks at the University of California, San Francisco’s cancer...
Biden chooses cancer expert to lead National Institutes of Health