GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s National Police Week in Mesa County!

The week is dedicated to recognizing active-duty law enforcement and paying homage to those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office invites the community to show appreciation for men and women in law enforcement by wearing blue ribbons. Residents can pick one up at the front desk of the sheriff’s office.

Grand Junction Police Department and MSCO will begin Police Week with a ceremony raising the American flag to half-staff to honor those who have given their lives in service to the community. The flag will remain at half-staff for the duration of Police Week.

On Tuesday, MSCO will join the Mesa County Board of Commissioners in recognizing those in law enforcement. Following the meeting, there will be a Coffee with a Cop event on Tuesday, May 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Air Roasters or the North Avenue Starbucks location.

On Wednesday, May 17, at 5:30 p.m., the Grand Junction City Council will read the official Police Week proclamation during the City Council meeting.

On Thursday, May 18, at 6 p.m., Mesa County law enforcement will gather to remember those who were taken too soon at the sheriff’s office.

Police Week will wrap up with the Glow N Games 5K at Long’s Park at 7 p.m. This event raises awareness and money for the Special Olympics Colorado.

President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation in 1962 that designates May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week that follows as National Police Week.

