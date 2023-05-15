Montrose County School District responds to threat

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Montrose County School District saying on Facebook they became aware of post on social media threating a school shooting to Columbine Middle School staff and students.

The post says there is no threat to Columbine Middle School or any Montrose County School. The district says out of an abundance of caution, an increase presence in law enforcement will be at all Montrose County School District schools. School officials are warning the community to speak up if they hear or see something to ensure safety and security of schools.

