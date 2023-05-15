Martha Stewart lands historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Martha Stewart attends the "About My Father" premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9,...
Martha Stewart attends the "About My Father" premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:58 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Martha Stewart has landed a historic spot on the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The 81-year-old lifestyle businesswoman is the oldest swimsuit model the magazine has featured.

Stewart revealed her cover shot on Monday’s “Today Show” saying, “I like that picture.”

The shoot was in the Dominican Republic. Stewart appears in a total of 10 looks.

Sports Illustrated called the cover “epic” on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Mountain rain and thunderstorms continue tomorrow
D51 principals draft letter
D51 increasing police presence at schools today due to threats
Montrose County School District Logo
Montrose County School District responds to threat
Boebert accused of breaking campaign finance laws
Boebert accused of breaking campaign finance laws
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast May 14, 2023
Temperatures to warm likely increase river levels and accelerate snowmelt

Latest News

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in...
Georgia prosecutor fights back against Trump attempt to remove her from election probe
Police are shown in front of an office building in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday after staffers...
Man in custody after baseball bat attack hurts 2 at congressman’s Virginia office
A U.S. Border Patrol agent leads a line of women to a van as they wait to apply for asylum...
US: Number of migrants fell 50% at southern border after immigration changes, but long term unclear
Anthony Miller (top) and Cemeka Mitchem (bottom) were arrested and charged with trafficking...
Deputies find 1.5K grams of cocaine in woman’s fake rubber pregnancy belly, sheriff says
We’ve been preparing drivers for some changes in Lexington.
Road closures in Palisade