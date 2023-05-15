GJFD responds to fire at Super 8

Fire at Super 8.
Fire at Super 8.((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:42 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at the Super 8 hotel at 728 horizon drive at 3:38 a.m.

Arriving fire crews found an active fire in the laundry room and extinguished the flames before they spread to other parts of the hotel.

Firefighters searched the building to ensure all guests and staff were evacuated and to verify the fire had not spread.

There are no known injuries. The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Mountain rain and thunderstorms continue tomorrow
D51 principals draft letter
D51 increasing police presence at schools today due to threats
Montrose County School District Logo
Montrose County School District responds to threat
Boebert accused of breaking campaign finance laws
Boebert accused of breaking campaign finance laws
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast May 14, 2023
Temperatures to warm likely increase river levels and accelerate snowmelt

Latest News

Flags will fly at half-staff during National Police Week at the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.
National Police Week in Mesa County
We’ve been preparing drivers for some changes in Lexington.
Road closures in Palisade
Road closed
Carnation road closure until winter
Vice Media has filed for bankruptcy.
Vice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the latest in a string of digital media setbacks