Palisade Baseball takes 7th WSL title in a row, Grand Junction sweeps Central

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Palisade Bulldogs Baseball Team took both games of their double header against the Eagle Valley Devils to close out their regular season.

In doing so, not only did they extend their winning streak to fifteen games, but they also captured the Western Slope League Title for a seventh consecutive season. The title also makes it six in a row under Head Coach Nate Porter. Palisade finishes their season with a record of 17-6, and went undefeated in league play at 12-0.

The Grand Junction High School Tigers completed the two-game sweep of their cross-town rivals the Central Warriors, winning game one 10-0 and followed it up taking them down 5-2 again in the second game.

Grand Junction finishes their regular season at a record of 15-8, and 5-3 in the Southwestern League, finishing second behind Fruita Monument High School. The Warriors went 10-12 during their season and 2-6 in the Southwestern League.

The Bulldogs and the Tigers are both awaiting to see who their matchups will be in the first round of the playoffs.

“You know our energy’s good. Teammates like each other, which is a good thing. We’re looking forward to the playoffs,” Grand Junction Head Coach Si Espinoza said, after the 5-2 victory.

