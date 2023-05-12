This is how much rain has fallen in Colorado

Heavy rain has fallen across much of Colorado from Wednesday through Friday.
By KUSA Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:21 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLORADO, USA — It has been a damp week in Colorado, to say the least.

Heavy rain fell across much of the state from Wednesday through Friday. Thursday was the wettest day in Denver in nearly 10 years.

Denver International Airport (DIA) had 4.35 inches of rain since Wednesday afternoon, as of 9:40 a.m. on Friday morning. That’s more than 30% of the city’s average annual rainfall in less than two days. It’s also Denver’s 5th-largest three-day rainstorm on record.

DIA received 2.92 inches of rainfall on Thursday alone. That shattered the previous May 11 record of 1.55 inches in 2011.

For context, Denver averages only about 14 or 15 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow equivalent) in a full calendar year.

The National Weather Service in Boulder said this is how the recent rainfall ranks in Denver’s history:

  • One-day total of 2.92 inches on Thursday is the 8th highest
  • Two-day total of 3.75 inches on Thursday and Friday is the 3rd highest
  • Three-day total of 4.40 inches Wednesday through Friday is the 5th highest

Here are recent precipitation totals for different areas of Colorado, as of9:40 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service:

  • Castle Rock - 5.30 inches
  • Sedalia - 4.70 inches
  • NW Aurora - 4.67 inches
  • Foxfield - 4.64 inches
  • The Pinery - 4.61 inches
  • SE Denver - 4.44 inches
  • Watkins - 4.42 inches
  • Parker - 4.35 inches
  • Denver International Airport (DIA) - 4.35 inches
  • SW Aurora - 4.33 inches
  • Centennial - 4.14 inches
  • Franktown - 4.14 inches
  • Elizabeth - 4.01 inches
  • Greenwood Village - 3.98 inches
  • Highlands Ranch - 3.81 inches
  • Agate - 3.80 inches
  • Surrey Ridge - 3.76 inches
  • Littleton - 3.74 inches
  • Lone Tree - 3.67 inches
  • Bennett - 3.65 inches
  • Hudson - 3.62 inches
  • Castle Pines - 3.58 inches
  • Brighton - 3.56 inches
  • Deer Trail - 3.51 inches
  • Elbert - 3.47 inches
  • Strasburg - 3.45 inches
  • Black Forest - 3.23 inches
  • Englewood - 3.23 inches
  • Wiggins - 3.16 inches
  • Lakewood - 3.03 inches
  • Adena - 3.03 inches
  • Ken Caryl - 3.02 inches
  • Golden - 2.89 inches
  • Kiowa - 2.85 inches
  • Peyton - 2.84 inches
  • Wheat Ridge - 2.83 inches
  • Arvada - 2.82 inches
  • Westminster - 2.70 inches
  • Thornton - 2.69 inches
  • Erie - 2.68 inches
  • Fort Lupton - 2.67 inches
  • Broomfield - 2.63 inches
  • Evergreen - 2.56 inches
  • Cope - 2.52 inches
  • Greeley - 2.47 inches
  • Lafayette - 2.46 inches
  • Longmont - 2.46 inches
  • Buffalo Creek - 2.36 inches
  • Conifer - 2.33 inches
  • Kittredge - 2.28 inches
  • Woodrow - 2.25 inches
  • Evans - 2.24 inches
  • Crook - 2.22 inches
  • Louisville - 2.10 inches
  • Windsor - 2.01 inches
  • Boulder - 1.90 inches
  • Firestone - 1.85 inches
  • Ovid - 1.84 inches
  • Holyoke - 1.83 inches
  • Sterling - 1.81 inches
  • Iliff - 1.80 inches
  • Simla - 1.76 inches
  • Fort Collins - 1.75 inches
  • Niwot - 1.75 inches
  • Brush - 1.73 inches
  • Bellvue - 1.73 inches
  • Berthoud - 1.72 inches
  • Kersey - 1.72 inches
  • Snyder - 1.69 inches
  • Eaton - 1.62 inches
  • Limon - 1.28 inches
  • Idaho Springs - 1.22 inches
  • Ault - 1.20 inches
  • Stratton - 1.20 inches
  • Lake George - 1.15 inches
  • Otis - 1.14 inches
  • Pinecliffe - 1.13 inches
  • Hugo - 1.06 inches
  • Nederland - 1 inch

A Flood Watch covered the entire Denver area Thursday, with the potential for an additional 2 to 3 inches of rain through Friday evening.

Streams, creeks and smaller bodies of water hold the highest risk for flooding. Low-lying areas that typically flood will probably encounter flooding through Friday.

If you come up to a water-covered roadway, find an alternate route. The general rule of thumb is if you can’t see to the bottom of the road, it’s too deep to pass through. Water is heavier than you might think: It only takes about 6-12 inches of water to float your vehicle (depending on its weight).

On the positive side, this rain will make a substantial dent in our drought. With a widespread 1-4 inches of rain across eastern Colorado likely this week, the moderate and severe drought conditions plaguing the region will see significant improvement.

