Mesa View Elementary celebrates 40 year anniversary

Mural at Mesa View Elementary School
Mural at Mesa View Elementary School(KKCO / KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:07 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Thursday, May 11, Mesa View Elementary School celebrated forty years as a school within District 51 (D51). The school kicked off the celebration with a senior grade graduation, followed by a mural dedication ceremony, time capsule opening, alum tea, and the fortieth-anniversary spring festival.

Mesa View celebrates the school’s anniversary every twenty years, and recently added to the school’s building is a mural painting. “I couldn’t be prouder to be the principal of this school in this community. Success like that happens because parents, families, staff, district, all those pieces come together. And in our 40th year to be celebrating that together. I mean, it’s the best thing that could happen to me as a principal and to us as a school for our learners in our community,” said Stacy Cohen, Principal at Mesa View Elementary School.

Alongside the fortieth anniversary, they are one of ten schools recognized by D51 for outstanding success by the Colorado Department of Education. “We are reciving the governor’s Distinguished Improvement Award, which is about meeting or exceeeding in our assessment data,” said Cohen. By 2043, the school will have celebrated sixty years.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police standoff ends with arrest
Man arrested after apparent SWAT standoff that put a school on shelter-in-place
Double homicide suspect arrested
Gunnison County double homicide suspect says he feared for his life in arrest affidavit
Tacos and margarita
First ever Tacos and Margarita Festival coming to Grand Junction in June
Mesa County Fairgrounds
Accident on Mesa County Fairgrounds
RHPOTW
Roice-Hurst Humane Society Pet of the Week

Latest News

A herd of elk out in a field at Rocky Mountain National Park
Colorado Parks and Wildlife increase hunting license for in-state residents
Drone view of downtown Grand Junction
First 100 days: What are mesa county commissioners working on?
Migrants arrive to the Mexican side of the bank of the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico,...
Title 42 is ending. Here’s what it has done, and how US immigration policy is changing
Senators toil in the body's chambers, Monday, May 8, 2023, in the State Capitol in Denver. (AP...
Colorado legislative session reinforces once-purple state’s Democratic shift