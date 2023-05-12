Mesa County Public Health talks the end of respiratory illness season

Mesa County Public Health
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Respiratory illness season is coming to an end. As we head into summer, there are other diseases to be aware of that could impact you and your family. Mesa County Public Health gave an update on what we can expect.

Will Rausch, an Epidemiologist for Mesa County Public Health, said “we saw 103 hospitalizations of flu this past season as well as multiple outbreaks of RSV in childcare facilities. With childcare facilities that is a big concern for Mesa County Public Health because RSV can hit children pretty hard under the age of two, so we worked very closely with those facilities to make sure we could mitigate those outbreaks and prevent and future ones.”

Although there is no official “end” to respiratory season, Mesa County Public Health says the threat is still around. Regular hygiene practices are encouraged like sneezing in your arm, washing your hands, and staying home if you’re sick.

