Former Grand Junction man pleads guilty to killing his mother

Richard Vandervelde
Richard Vandervelde(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:31 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Richard Vandervelde, a former Grand Junction, man pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the killing of his mother back in 2018. His mother, 82-year-old Sylvia Frens, went missing in 2018. Her remains were discovered in her backyard in April 2022.

Richard Vandervelde previously pleaded not guilty in February of this year. Vandervelde was arrested in Florida in June of 2022. Police had suspected Vandervelde of being involved in his mother’s disappearance after he was discovered using her debit card, according to the arrest affidavit.

According to the arrest affidavit, Vandervelde was living with his mother, Sylvia, at the time of her disappearance.

Vandervelde’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 26th.

