Colorado Parks and Wildlife increase hunting license for in-state residents

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) have recently announced that they plan to increase the number of licenses to in-state residents.

Currently, the hunting license ratio is 65/35 for residents/ non-residents. However, with the new change, this will increase the amount that is withdrawn for residents and decrease for those non-residents. The unique difference will be 75 for residents and 25 for non-residents. It will be for the limited licenses that allow hunters to hunt for animals like dear, bear, elk, pronghorn, and sheep.

What is staying the same is what CPW calls the Big Game Draw. It is a lottery system that CPW draws to choose who can get a license to hunt that specific animal they signed up for that season.

CPW also still sells over-the-counter licenses; however, these have more restrictions than lottery-limited licenses. For example, over-the-counter gives hunters a limited place to hunt and what size and sex of animal they can take.

The new ratio split of 75/25 for the recent amount of licenses CPW will hand out will not go into effect until 2024. So for 2023, it will still be on the 65/35 split.

