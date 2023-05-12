Bus route 72 and all classes at Palisade High School are canceled today

Palisade High School
Palisade High School(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:08 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Bus route 72 and all classes at Palisade High School will be closed today due to a Safe2Tell bomb threat, according to D51.

Late last night, local law enforcement and District 51 Safety and Security received a Safe2Tell tip involving a bomb threat targeting one of our school buses on Route 72. The threat was specific to the last stop at Palisade High School.

After intensive investigation and exhausting all information and leads were unable to determine the credibility of the threat.

Students who attend Mt. Garfield Middle School and ride bus route 72 will need to find an alternative transportation to school.

As District 51 works with law enforcement to monitor the situation, additional security measures have been implemented, including an increased law enforcement presence at the school campuses today and a safety sweep on other bus routes.

Classes will resume once law enforcement has enough time to complete a thorough investigation and ensure no ongoing threat.

We will keep you updated online and on-air once new information becomes available.

