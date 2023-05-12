Boebert accused of breaking campaign finance laws

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert is accused of illegally spending $60,000 on her midterm campaign.

The group “End Citizens United” filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission alleging she spent the money on campaign calls and texts in the lead up to the 2022 Midterms. According to the complaint that we obtained from End Citizens United, Boebert may have made an illegal in-kind contribution to herself above the $5,000 limit. Boebert and her campaign are accused of failing to report communications and independent expenditures to the FEC.

A spokesperson for Boebert responded, “Far-left, special-interest groups have spent and are spending enormous resources to support Aspen Adam’s political campaign. This includes filing a number of baseless claims against Congresswoman Boebert - each of which was previously dismissed. This latest partisan attack was leaked to the press before it was even sent to the FEC. To date, Rep. Boebert has never been sent the actual complaint or been contacted by the FEC.”

