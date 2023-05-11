‘Sesame Street’ introduces first Filipino character

"Sesame Street" welcomed T.J., the program's first Filipino-American character. (Source: Sesame Workshop)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:30 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Just in time for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, “Sesame Street” has welcomed its first Filipino character.

T.J., the program’s newest Muppet, is voiced by puppeteer and performer Yinan Shentu.

Filipino-American animator Bobby Pontillas said he based T.J. on two of his friends’ kids.

Pontillas wrote on Instagram that he and Sesame Workshop’s creative director of character design collaborated on the character.

A Korean-American character, Ji-Young, was introduced on “Sesame Street” in 2021.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers prepare a drone for flight during a search for a person of interest near Dos Rios...
Man arrested after apparent SWAT standoff that put a school on shelter-in-place
Tacos and margarita
First ever Tacos and Margarita Festival coming to Grand Junction in June
Double homicide suspect arrested
Suspect identified in Gunnison County double homicide
Mesa County Fairgrounds
Accident on Mesa County Fairgrounds
RHPOTW
Roice-Hurst Humane Society Pet of the Week

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the debt limit during an event at SUNY Westchester Community...
Debt limit fight: Biden meeting with congressional leaders put off until next week
LIVE: Verdict reached in Lori Vallow Daybell case
Work is resuming on CDOT's West Vail project.
Rock blasting on Vail Pass canceled for Thursday
FILE - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan testifies before the Senate...
EPA: New pollution limits proposed for US coal, gas power plants reflect ‘urgency’ of climate crisis
FILE - A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices in San Francisco, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP...
Elon Musk says he’s found a woman to lead Twitter as new CEO