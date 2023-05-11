Rain and mountain snow increase tonight

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Rain and mountain snow will increase overnight.

Snow Likely In the Mountains

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until midnight Thursday night for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Elk Mountains the northern San Juan Mountains, and the Sawatch Mountains. These are the areas where the biggest snow is expected. New accumulation of 6-10 inches is expected. Some local variation is possible. Snow levels will generally be above about 10,000 feet.

Increasing Rain in the Valleys

A few showers are possible this evening. Otherwise, we’ll be cloudy and mostly dry. Rain in valleys and snow above 10,000 feet will begin increasing soon after midnight. Expect areas of rain and high-elevation snow through the morning drive. We’ll still have areas of rain and mountain snow at noon, but it’s beginning to shift east. The eastward shift will mean we’re mostly dry by about 2 PM, but some lingering showers are possible through the afternoon and evening.

Forecast Rainfall Amounts

Rainfall amounts will average between about a quarter inch and a half inch with some local variation possible. Up to an inch can fall in isolated cases, but the vast majority of us will not get more than half an inch. The biggest rainfall will be around Denver and Colorado Springs where 1-3 inches of rain can fall through Thursday night.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy. A couple of stray showers are possible. Sunset is at 8:16 PM. We’ll cool from upper 60s around 6 PM to near 60 by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be cloudy with rain increasing. Snow will fall on the high terrain, including the Grand Mesa and the Uncompahgre Plateau. Low temperatures by morning will be near 47 degrees around Grand Junction, 43 degrees around Montrose, 47 degrees around Delta, and 36 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be cloudy with periods of rain and high elevation snow. Rain and snow will begin fading between 10 AM and noon, and the biggest part of the rain will fade to an end before the evening drive, though some showers are possible in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be near 67 degrees around Grand Junction, 63 degrees around Montrose, 66 degrees around Delta, and 71 degrees around Cortez.

