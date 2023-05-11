Orchard avenue safety and connectivity project

Orchard avenue project
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:45 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Commissioners approved the funding for phase one of the Orchard avenue safety and connectivity project.

Its all part of the Revitalizing Main Street Grant agreement with Colorado Department of Transportation.

Design plans for the stretch include installing over 700 feet of curb and gutter, over 3,500 feet of 5 foot wide sidewalk on the south side of the road, and realigning lanes to make them 11 feet wide.

The widened lanes will offer two bicycle lanes on each side.

The grant offers up one million eighty thousand dollars to improve Mesa County’s main streets.

Splitting the costs eighty-twenty between CDOT and the county.

Design process is only at 50% right now, but officials say by the time construction begins, the grant will cover most of the costs but not all. The county says they don’t know the exact number they will pay

Laura Page, Mesa County engineering division director says they hope to start phase one this winter when irrigation flows are off. That way a new box culvert can be widened over Lewis Wash, by spring the flow will return and roadwork can begin.

County officials will work with contractors to ensure residents in the area have access to their properties.

The county is monitoring a portion between highway 6 and Front street for improvements. They were awarded a grant for their designs. Page says they are waiting on the grant agreement approval before they start construction.

Page also tells us the county is focused on creating better access to the Clifton community center by opening up 32 1/2 road. Just south of E road. That section is currently closed.

Mesa County says this is an effort to revitalize main streets, making a safer, more accessible community.

