Engaged couple says caterer canceled a month before wedding day without refund

The Hungry Goat signed a contract with the couple to provide food for just over 100 people.
By Holly Emery and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - An engaged couple in Mississippi said their wedding caterer canceled their order just a month away from their big day and have no refund to show for it.

The wedding bells will soon be chiming for engaged couple Scott Welch and Laurie Farris. The two got engaged in January.

“And then, of course, my girlfriend, she’s a big planner,” Welch said. “So, we started putting everything together. And first thing you got to do is get a caterer.”

They selected The Hungry Goat in Flowood to be their caterer. The company signed a contract with the couple to provide food for just over 100 people on their wedding day next month.

“We reached out to them, we got a price, it was a fair price. And we ended up having to add more people as invitations got accepted,” Welch said. “So, it grew. But they go, ‘No problem.”

However, at the end of April, the plans with the caterer came crashing down.

“We got the first email and it stated that they were canceling our event for personal reasons, we’d get a full refund. ‘That’s no problem. That sounds great. Thank you for letting us know, ahead of time,’” Welch said. “And then, by then, so we asked, ‘Well, how do we get our money?’ Then that’s when we were told we got to contact their lawyer and accountant.”

According to documentation, the couple paid close to $3,800 for their services.

The couple said they sent their last email on May 2 and haven’t received a response on when or how their money will be refunded.

Welch said others have had similar experiences.

“We’ve had one guy reach out, he had an event for, I think, rehearsal dinner for his son, and I think it was about $1,500,” Welch said. “We had another lady, she was a teacher, and they had an event, I think they were using them as a fundraiser. They actually ran her credit card on Monday. And they canceled everything on Tuesday.”

Welch said they have been able to find a new caterer since the original cancellation, but they did not expect to add the extra cost to their big day.

“It’s going to be double what we get initially budgeted,” Welch said. “So, that’s tough for anybody. So, that’s pretty, pretty low down. And that’s bad business, in my opinion.”

Welch and Farris said they are filing a small claims suit against The Hungry Goat, in hopes they will get a refund back.

WLBT reached out to both the attorney and owners of the business, but said they have not been provided with a response yet.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers prepare a drone for flight during a search for a person of interest near Dos Rios...
Man arrested after apparent SWAT standoff that put a school on shelter-in-place
Tacos and margarita
First ever Tacos and Margarita Festival coming to Grand Junction in June
Double homicide suspect arrested
Suspect identified in Gunnison County double homicide
Mesa County Fairgrounds
Accident on Mesa County Fairgrounds
RHPOTW
Roice-Hurst Humane Society Pet of the Week

Latest News

Title 42 to be lifted May 11
Title 42 to be lifted May 11
Title 42 to be lifted May 11
U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery for Springfield neighborhood following dog incident.
Postal Service suspends mail delivery for neighborhood following incident with dog
FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on...
‘Money, power, sex’: Idaho prosecutors ask jury to convict slain kids’ mom in alleged doomsday plot
FILE - Customers look over a Tesla Model Y Long-range on display at the Tesla Gallery on Feb....
Tesla shouldn’t call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control, Buttigieg says