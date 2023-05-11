Do you know the health score of your favorite restaurant?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We all have our favorite restaurants around town but, do you know their health score? Back in October, at Orchard Mesa Market, the health inspector found food stored at improper temperatures and no certified food protection manager certificate available. I recently went to the market to ask if these issues were corrected.

A lady, who identified herself as the manager, was confused why the health inspector said there was no food protection manager on-site. “Well, I’m not sure why he didn’t accept any of our food handlers cards so I can’t really speak to any of that,” she said. We will be following up.

Next up, Fly N Roosters on West Grand Avenue. They had two inspections in the past 7 months. In both inspections repeat violations like having no certified food protection manager on site. The health inspector said that needs to be corrected before the next visit. Also, food contact surfaces out of compliance. Plus, the sanitizer bucket attached to the dish machine appeared to be low or empty, that was corrected on site. Lastly, items were not properly dated after being thawed or cut, that was also corrected.

Next up, Dairy Queen on North Avenue. The health inspector found the mop sink did not have a backflow prevention device, along with grease build-up on non-contact food service like the fridge door handles and cooking equipment. The health inspector also noted dispensing utensils were observed stored in direct contact with food. The health inspector provided education and it was corrected.

Lastly, Blue Moon Bar and Grill on N 7th St. The health inspector observed raw eggs being stored above packages of salami, that was corrected on site. There were two pans of fish were thawing in sealed packages and an employee stated the fish had been thawing for over 24 hours, they were thrown out. Plus, no food protection manger on site which needs to be corrected by the next inspection.

Mesa County Public Health did say, these routine inspections are conducted on a risk-based frequency. The frequency of inspection depends on the complexity of the menu, how much food is made from raw products, how much food is made in advance rather than cooked-to-order, whether there has been a suspected or confirmed food-borne illness outbreak or enforcement action, and if the restaurant serves a highly susceptible population.

If you would like to check the health scores of these restaurants and others, click here.

Stayed tuned next month when I breakdown three more health scores from restaurants around Mesa County.

Remember, if you serve food be prepared to be inspected!

