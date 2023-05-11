5K Glow N Games returns to Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The 5K Glow N Games is making its return to Grand Junction after one year off because of COVID-19.

Wendy Likes from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office stopped by to talk about what you can expect. “The Glow N Games is a fundraiser that the Mesa County Sheriff’s office puts on every year and it benefits the Special Olympics Colorado. This year is a fun 5K glow run/walk. It will be done in the dark with the opening ceremony at 7PM and the run starting at 9PM,” she said. You are not required to run. You can walk or job if you’d like.

Sponsors are still needed. If you would like to know information on how to become a sponsor or how to register for tickets, scan you QR code on the picture attached.

