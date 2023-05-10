Wednesday evening rock blasting on Vail Pass moving forward

VAIL PASS, Colo. (KJCT) - Rock blasting in the area around Vail Pass is moving forward for Wednesday evening. Tuesday’s blasting activities were canceled by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT says that motorists and trail users should prepare for traffic impacts during traffic holds.

Travel impacts for I-70 drivers:

Eastbound I-70 will be closed at the East Vail Interchange at exit 180 during traffic holds.

Westbound I-70 will be closed at the top of the Vail Pass interchange at exit 190 during traffic holds.

CDOT expects traffic holds to last around 30 minutes, though additional delays are anticipated due to the time required to clear held traffic.

Only one hold is planned for tonight between 6 and 8 p.m.

Travel impacts for the Vail Pass Recreation Trail

At least one more blasting operation is scheduled for this week on Thursday. Real-time traffic updates and road conditions can be found on CDOT’s website or via the free COtrip app.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.