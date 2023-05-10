Wednesday evening rock blasting on Vail Pass moving forward
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:11 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VAIL PASS, Colo. (KJCT) - Rock blasting in the area around Vail Pass is moving forward for Wednesday evening. Tuesday’s blasting activities were canceled by the Colorado Department of Transportation.
CDOT says that motorists and trail users should prepare for traffic impacts during traffic holds.
Travel impacts for I-70 drivers:
- Eastbound I-70 will be closed at the East Vail Interchange at exit 180 during traffic holds.
- Westbound I-70 will be closed at the top of the Vail Pass interchange at exit 190 during traffic holds.
- CDOT expects traffic holds to last around 30 minutes, though additional delays are anticipated due to the time required to clear held traffic.
- Only one hold is planned for tonight between 6 and 8 p.m.
Travel impacts for the Vail Pass Recreation Trail
- Westbound trail users will be held at the Black Lakes Picnic Site.
- Eastbound trail users will be held “approximately 3 miles up the 20-foot-wide path section, just before the cul-de-sac, about halfway up Vail Pass, where the trail crosses under I-70.”
- Construction flaggers will stop trail users.
- Trail holds are expected to last at least an hour, and may start at 5 p.m. rather than 6 p.m.
- Only one hold is planned for tonight.
At least one more blasting operation is scheduled for this week on Thursday. Real-time traffic updates and road conditions can be found on CDOT’s website or via the free COtrip app.
