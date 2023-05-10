Mother osprey pelted by hail refuses to leave nest to protect her eggs

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - A mother osprey made popular by livestreams was spotted bravely shielding her eggs from hail pelting her and her nest during a storm earlier this week.

Despite being hammered by pea-sized hail, Boulder County Open Space says that the dutiful mom never left her nest.

Don’t worry, the eggs all survived and county employees say that we should see chicks in a few weeks. You can see the live nest video yourself below:

