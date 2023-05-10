First ever Tacos and Margarita Festival coming to Grand Junction in June

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The first ever Tacos and Margarita Festival is coming to Grand Junction on June 3rd. If you love tacos and margaritas, this festival is right up your alley.

Zach, the Chef of the festival, said, “we’re going to do a little bit of classical tacos. We’re going to do al pastor, carne asada, tequila chicken, and then we got all the cooks and we wanted to take something from everybody’s background, and we wanted to incorporate that so we have some different one from chicken and pork belly and shredded pork, we have a strawberry cheesecake taco so it should be pretty diverse.”

Tickets for VIP are $45 while GA is $10. The event is from 12-5PM on Saturday, June 3rd. Tickets can be purchased here.

