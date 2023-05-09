Suspect in custody in Gunnison County shooting

A Gunnison County sheriff's deputy found a car off the road with two men inside. Both men were shot to death.
By Cyndy Koures.
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:33 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - A man is in custody as a person of interest in connection to a shooting that killed two people in Gunnison County early Monday morning.

The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy patrolling West Gunnison on Highway 50 around 4:00 a.m. noticed a vehicle 50 yards off the highway in sagebrush.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, they noticed a man outside the vehicle. The sheriff’s office said the deputy also found two men inside the vehicle who had been shot.

Investigators say the men had multiple gunshot wounds to their torsos. Both men were declared dead at the scene. One man is behind bars as a person of interest.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle accident
UPDATE: State Patrol doesn’t know vehicle make of the hit-and-run driver
veteran
Honor ceremony for biker killed in Clifton
Mesa County Sheriff trucks and other first responders sit parked near the area where...
94-year-old dead after ATV swept into West Creek
Mesa County Fairgrounds
Accident on Mesa County Fairgrounds
Car falls into canal
Overnight car fire on 25 Road

Latest News

District 51: Ongoing negotiations
District 51 School Board meets in executive session over negotiations
The Mesa County Landfill
Mesa County approves new rubbish ordinance
Western Slope River Flooding Update - May 9, 2023
Western Slope River Flooding Update - May 9, 2023 v2
11-year-old Gannon Stauch was reported missing three years ago.
Colorado woman gets life for killing 11-year-old stepson