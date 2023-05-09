Grand Rivers Humane Society Pet of the Week

By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:39 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Butterfly!

Butterfly is extremely affectionate and just loves to be held, especially like a baby. She is very vocal and enjoys having conversations with you. She is playful and gets along well with other calm cats. She is good with dogs and older children as well.

Adoptable NOW and at:

Kitty Corner: 1649 Main Street Grand Junction, CO.

Sat 5/13/23 from 10am-1pm.

Cat adoption fee: $100 CASH only please.

Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat or dog? Complete adoption application here.

