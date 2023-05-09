Biden Administration braces for expected migrant surge

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Biden Administration says it is prepared for the expected migrant surge at the southern border as Title 42 expires.

But, Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he’s deploying his own border force to hotspot areas where immigrants enter illegally - and close any gaps. The announcement comes just after a driver plowed into a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas -- killing eight people, including migrants outside of a community shelter.

Communities along the southern border are packed with migrants -- ahead of title 42 ending Thursday -- the COVID-era policy made it harder for asylum-seekers to enter the US. Shelters are already stretched well beyond capacity.

“We’ve got 200 inside the shelter and we’ve had up to 810 outside the shelter camped in the alley,” said John Martin, Director of Opportunity at the Center for the Homeless in El Paso, Texas.

House Republicans are planning a vote on their new immigration bill . It includes hiring more than 20,000 new border patrol agents and resuming construction on the border wall.

The White House already threatened a veto and said the bill would cut off nearly all humanitarian protections and make processing less efficient.

