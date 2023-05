GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Around 10 p.m. last night, reports came in of people doing doughnuts in the parking lot of the Mesa County Fairgrounds.

A driver struck a pole. Then the driver of the vehicle then left the scene.

We were told by our crew that the driver of the vehicle has contacted law enforcement and has now been identified.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.