Woman lost in the wilderness survived on bottle of wine and lollipops

A woman was rescued after being lost for five days in Australian bushland.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:56 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(CNN) – An Australian woman survived five days in the wild on a bottle of wine and some lollipops.

A rescue helicopter spotted the woman last Thursday and directed police to her.

The woman said she was on vacation when she made a wrong turn and reached a dead end. While trying to turn around, she said her car got stuck in the mud.

She also had no cellphone service.

The woman was planning a short trip, so she only had a few snacks with her and a bottle of wine she brought for her mother.

She also said she doesn’t usually drink alcohol.

Police said the woman was extremely relieved to see them.

She was taken to the hospital and treated for dehydration.

