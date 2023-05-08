Vail pass area scheduled to close for rock blasting operations

Work is resuming on CDOT's West Vail project.
Work is resuming on CDOT's West Vail project.(MGN)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:31 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAIL, Colo. (KJCT) - Work has resumed on the Colorado Department of Transportation’s I70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project, bringing traffic holds and delays for motorists and recreationists in the area. The next phase of rock blasting is scheduled for tonight, May 8, from 6 to 8 p.m.

CDOT says drivers should expect the following:

  • The eastbound lanes of I70 will be closed at exit 180, near the East Vail interchange during traffic holds.
  • The westbound lanes of I70 will be closed at exit 190, near the top of the Vail Pass interchange during traffic holds.
  • Traffic holds are expected to last 30 minutes at a time, but CDOT said to plan for additional delays due to the time required to clear held traffic.
  • Traffic holds will only happen once an evening, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. CDOT says that the exact time when the hold will begin will depend on local conditions.
  • Only one blasting operation is scheduled for Monday night.

CDOT also said that people using the Vail Pass Recreation Trail will be impacted:

Real-time updates on traffic updates and road conditions are available at COtrip.org and on the COTrip app.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
Wells Fargo announces closure on Main Street
Colorado's rivers rising fast due to melting snowpack
High water forces closure of Riverfront Trail
KKCO 11 News at 5:00 Weather Forecast April 30, 2023
Warmer temperatures expected over the next couple of days
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Clouds hang around for one more day before clearing and temperatures rise again
Vanessa Aguiar is graduating from Arizona State University with degrees in philosophy,...
Quadruple threat: College student graduating with 4 degrees, plans to attend law school

Latest News

Andrea Haitz recall graphic
Haitz recall petition out for signatures
Mind Springs Health
Mind Springs Health talks Mental Health Awareness Month
Western Slope River Flooding Update - May 8, 2023 v2
Motorcycle accident
UPDATE: CSP doesn’t know vehicle make of the hit-and-run driver