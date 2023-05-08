UPDATE: CSP doesn’t know vehicle make of the hit-and-run driver

Motorcycle accident
Motorcycle accident(kkco)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:59 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Friday, around 4:30PM two vehicles were involved in an incident on Highway 141 near mile marker 161. The accident led to one of the drivers being ejecting from his motorcycle. CSP doesn’t believe the vehicles ever collided but says the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle pulled out in front of the motorcyclist causing his to lose control.

The hit-and-run driver drove off. CSP said that vehicle is “unknown” at this time. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected at this time. Excessive speed is also not a factor at this time.

Around 8:30PM last night, Veteran groups gathered at St. Mary’s hospital to pay tribute.

If you have any information you are asked to call CSP.

